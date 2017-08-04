Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Rehabbing as DH

Swihart (ankle) began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Red Sox on Thursday.

Although it's good to see he's getting back into game action, he only appeared as a designated hitter in his two appearances thus far. He's expected to work out at first and third base in order to give him a way to remain in the lineup when he isn't catching, but those plans will have to wait until he gets a couple more games at DH under his belt. No word has come out as to how long he'll remain on his rehab stint.

