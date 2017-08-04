Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Rehabbing as DH
Swihart (ankle) began a rehab assignment with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Red Sox on Thursday.
Although it's good to see he's getting back into game action, he only appeared as a designated hitter in his two appearances thus far. He's expected to work out at first and third base in order to give him a way to remain in the lineup when he isn't catching, but those plans will have to wait until he gets a couple more games at DH under his belt. No word has come out as to how long he'll remain on his rehab stint.
More News
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Out of options in 2018•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Candidate for winter ball•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Ankle not holding up at catcher•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Back on disabled list•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Activated off DL•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Playing games at extended ST•
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...