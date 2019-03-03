Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Returning to team
Swihart (personal) is rejoining the Red Sox and could return to game action Tuesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Swihart flew back to Mexico on Thursday following the death of his younger half-brother, and is flying back to rejoin the team Sunday night. The 26-year-old will start Tuesday's against the Nationals, assuming he feels up to it.
