Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Scores twice in return

Swihart was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Nationals.

Swihart returned to the lineup Tuesday after leaving the team for a few days following the death of his half-brother. The 26-year-old is 3-for-8 with two runs, one RBI and one stolen base through three games this spring, drawing starts at catcher, first base and designated hitter.