Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Slaps two doubles

Swihart went 2-for-3 with two doubles in Wednesday's game against the Twins.

Swihart's hitting a robust .412 (7-for-17) with three extra-base hits and five RBI during Grapefruit League action. One of the mysteries in spring training is which of Boston's three catchers will be jettisoned. Christian Vazquez is expected to stick around, so it leaves Swihart and Sandy Leon. Swihart's trajectory as a catcher was interrupted when the organization tried to make him a utility player, so his defense and game-calling is not at Leon's level, but his potential as a hitter will factor into the decision.