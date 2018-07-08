Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Slated for time at catcher
Manager Alex Cora said that Swihart will see time behind the plate after Christian Vazquez suffered a fractured pinky finger Saturday, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
Swihart has made all of five appearances at catcher this season and only one start, but the Red Sox will be forced to turn to him more often moving forward with Vazquez out indefinitely. Last month, Cora criticized Swihart's game-calling ability, so it seems likely that Swihart will be a distant No. 2 to Sandy Leon during Vazquez's absence, perhaps only starting a game or two behind the plate per week. Swihart is batting just .185/.250/.210 so far in 2018.
