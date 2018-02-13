Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Slated for time at second base
Swihart is expected to play some second base during spring training, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.
With regular second baseman Dustin Pedroia (knee) expected to miss the first couple months of the season, manager Alex Cora seems to be willing to try out new things in order to get production from that position. Swihart hasn't played infield since high school, but he's willing to try it in order to boost his stock as he attempts to land a major-league roster spot. He missed a good portion of last season due to an ankle injury, but he seems to be fully healthy for the start of spring training.
