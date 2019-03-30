Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Starting Saturday

Swihart will make his season debut Saturday night against the Mariners, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

If all goes according to plan, Swihart will get 250-300 plate appearances while getting playing time at a more regular cadence than in the past when the Red Sox were moving him around the diamond. The last time Swihart could concentrate on catching, and not learning new positions, was 2015 when he posted a .274 batting average over 288 at-bats.