Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Starts behind plate Tuesday
Swihart started at catcher and went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Rangers.
This was just the second start behind the plate this season for Swihart, who has been elevated to be the primary backup for Sandy Leon after Christian Vazquez (finger) was placed on the disabled list. Vazquez underwent surgery Tuesday and will be out for at least six weeks, so there will be more opportunities for Swihart, whose average climbed to .200 after his third multi-hit game of the season. He came up through the minors as a catcher noted for his hitting, but his career has stalled the last two seasons due to an ankle injury suffered while playing the outfield, as the organization tried to increase his positional versatility.
