Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Starts Saturday

Swihart was the starting designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI in Saturday's 8-6 win over the Braves.

This was the first game after the Red Sox designated Hanley Ramirez for assignment, so it was of interest to see the lineup. After the Ramirez transaction was announced, manager Alex Cora said there would be a bigger role for Swihart going forward and he meant it. Swihart made just his fifth start of the season, but could get more as a backup to first baseman Mitch Moreland and as the DH when J.D. Martinez replaces the slumping Jackie Bradley (.177) in the outfield.