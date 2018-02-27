Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Swinging hot spring bat

Swihart went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Monday's game against the Pirates.

He's a man without a position, but Swihart's bat may force the Red Sox to find a spot for him. He has five hits, four for extra bases, and five RBI over nine at-bats. He's played two games at DH and another at catcher, the two positions he'll most likely play if he makes the 25-man roster.