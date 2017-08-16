Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Trending toward September promotion
Red Sox manager John Farrell said Wednesday that Swihart is a strong candidate to join the big club in September to serve as the team's third catcher, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Swihart has split time between the outfield, first base and catcher this season, but Farrell indicated the 25-year-old would pick up about two or three starts per week behind the plate at Triple-A Pawtucket through the end of August in preparation for a likely stint in Boston over the final month of the regular season. Though Swihart may no longer profile as the Red Sox's backstop of the future after injuries and a dramatic offensive downturn over the last two seasons, he's still relatively youthful and could alter his outlook with a strong finish to 2017.
