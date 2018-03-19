Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Untested at hot corner
Swihart started at third base Sunday and did not get a fielding opportunity, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Swihart hadn't played third base since his high-school days, but the Red Sox want to make him into a super-utility guy. He leads the team with 45 spring at-bats and now has played third base, first base, catcher, left field and designated hitter. Manager Alex Cora, who was a bench coach for the Astros in 2017, has talked about using Swihart as Houston manager A.J. Hinch used Marwin Gonzalez in 2017. The need to find a role for Swihart is driven by the fact that he's out of options. We'd feel much more confident about Swihart winning a roster spot if he had an offensive track record similar to that of Gonzalez, but injuries have derailed Swihart's career. Scouts have always projected him as a strong hitter who could flourish with consistent at-bats.
More News
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Will get start at third base•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Swinging hot spring bat•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Plays whole game Friday•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: No more work at second, third base•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Slated for time at second base•
-
Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Catches back-to-back games•
-
Roto hitting category targets
What do you need to win in hitting categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Roto pitching category targets
What do you need to win in pitching categories? Here are your targets to dominate your Roto...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Gonzalez, Cain
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...