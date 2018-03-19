Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Untested at hot corner

Swihart started at third base Sunday and did not get a fielding opportunity, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Swihart hadn't played third base since his high-school days, but the Red Sox want to make him into a super-utility guy. He leads the team with 45 spring at-bats and now has played third base, first base, catcher, left field and designated hitter. Manager Alex Cora, who was a bench coach for the Astros in 2017, has talked about using Swihart as Houston manager A.J. Hinch used Marwin Gonzalez in 2017. The need to find a role for Swihart is driven by the fact that he's out of options. We'd feel much more confident about Swihart winning a roster spot if he had an offensive track record similar to that of Gonzalez, but injuries have derailed Swihart's career. Scouts have always projected him as a strong hitter who could flourish with consistent at-bats.