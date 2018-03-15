Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Will get start at third base
Swihart will start at third base Sunday in a split-squad game against the Pirates, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Swihart has never played third base professionally, although he did take some reps there prior to a game last year. The Red Sox are doing their best to transition Swihart into a super utility player, so that they can potentially get his bat in the lineup. The 25-year-old, who is out of options, is hitting .371/.436/.743 and will certainly be claimed if exposed to waivers.
