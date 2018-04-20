Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Will get start over weekend

Swihart will start at least one game during the weekend series against Oakland, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Swihart has just one start this season, but the catcher-turned-utility man has remained positive. His name pops up at several positions on the depth chart, even second base where he's taken grounders, but his start this weekend is expected to be as a designated hitter or in left field.

