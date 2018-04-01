Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Will see limited playing time early
Manager Alex Cora acknowledged it will be tough to find at-bats for Swihart early in the season, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
The Red Sox have two very capable catchers ahead of Swihart, who remains a work-in-progress behind the plate. They also have a series in a National League city (Miami) coming up, which puts a squeeze on playing opportunities. Cora said we'll likely to see him pitch hit, but he may not get a chance to start before the Red Sox return home to Boston.
