Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Working behind the plate Monday

Updating a previous report, Swihart will start at catcher rather than left field in Monday's game against the Orioles, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. He'll remain the No. 8 hitter.

With Andrew Benintendi (foot) and Jackie Bradley (illness) both on the bench, Swihart looked poised to draw his first start of the season in the outfield, but the Red Sox made a late change and will instead go with Steve Pearce in a corner spot. Swihart thus moves to more familiar territory behind the dish while top backstop Christian Vazquez surprisingly draws a start at second base.