Red Sox's Blake Swihart: Works out at second base

Swihart spent 45 minutes working on his second-base footwork with teammate Dustin Pedroia (knee), Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Second base is the one position in the field which Swihart has not played in his career, so this would certainly be noteworthy if he logs time there in the regular season. The utility man hasn't played much so far this season, as he's 1-for-6 acting primarily as a bench bat.