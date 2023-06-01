Jordan hit .330 with two home runs, 10 doubles and a 10.4 percent strikeout rate in May for High-A Greenville.

As a potential designated hitter in the majors, Jordan's bat will need to carry the day, and he has not faced much resistance this season in a return to the Sally League. He has cut his strikeout rate from 25.5 percent in 25 games at High-A last year to 16.1 percent this season, with that mark steadily trending down. As a righty hitter, Jordan will need to do enough damage against right-handed pitching to avoid the short side of a platoon, and thus far that remains an open question. He has a .795 OPS and 17.4 percent strikeout rate against righties and a 1.151 OPS and 9.7 percent strikeout rate against lefties this season.