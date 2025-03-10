Jordan was lifted for a pinch runner in Saturday's 9-8 Grapefruit League loss to the Twins after being hit by a pitch in his eighth-inning plate appearance.
The Red Sox didn't provide any details on Jordan's condition after the game, but it's possible that he was just lifted as a precaution. The 22-year-old first baseman slashed .261/.305/.388 over 380 plate appearances at Double-A Portland in 2024 and could be headed back to the Eastern League to begin the 2025 season.
More News
-
Red Sox's Blaze Jordan: Powerful return to action•
-
Red Sox's Blaze Jordan: Returning to Double-A lineup•
-
Red Sox's Blaze Jordan: Diagnosed with fractured finger•
-
Red Sox's Blaze Jordan: Suffers finger injury•
-
Red Sox's Blaze Jordan: Promoted to Double-A•
-
Red Sox's Blaze Jordan: Cuts strikeouts at High-A•