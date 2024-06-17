Jordan is 8-for-24 with two home runs and eight RBI over five games for Double-A Portland since returning from a fractured finger.
Hand injuries can be tricky, but it looks like Jordan has no lingering issues from the fractured finger. He's played a career 80 games with 339 plate appearances at the Double-A level, and the first baseman will likely reach Triple-A Worcester in the second half. Jordan is batting .293/.346/.455 for the Sea Dogs in 2024.
