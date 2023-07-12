Jordan was promoted to Double-A Portland this week, Chris Hatfield of SoxProspects.com reports.

Jordan put up great numbers in a return trip to High-A Greenville, and he was particularly dominant of late. The 20-year-old first baseman hit .362/.434/.586 with seven home runs, a 10.9 percent walk rate and a 12.6 percent strikeout rate in his last 39 games for the Drive. Jordan's stark splits (.892 OPS vs. RHP, 1.088 OPS vs. LHP) will be worth tracking against Double-A pitching, but he's one of the youngest hitters at the level, so some initial growing pains can be expected.