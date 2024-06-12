Jordan (finger) announced via social media that he has been activated from Double-A Portland's 7-day injured list and will return to the lineup Wednesday versus Reading.

Portland placed Jordan on the IL on May 12 after he fractured his left ring finger. Prior to being shut down with the injury, the 21-year-old slashed .283/.342/.414 with two home runs and 16 RBI over 111 plate appearances with Portland.