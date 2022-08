Red Sox farm director Brian Abraham confirmed Monday that Jordan has been promoted from Single-A Salem to High-A Greenville, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

He'll make the jump to Greenville along with 2021 first-round pick Marcelo Mayer, who also received the bump up from Salem. The 19-year-old Jordan overcame a brutal first month of the season at Salem to deliver a .315/.384/.490 slash line while maintaining a 14.4 percent strikeout rate in 78 games from May 1 onward.