Jordan left Saturday's game for Double-A Portland with a finger injury on his left hand, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Jordan's hand came into contact with the opposing catcher's glove while getting tagged out at the plate and he did not return. The severity of the injury has yet to be determined, so Jordan should be considered day-to-day for now. The 21-year-old is hitting .283 with two home runs and a 10 percent strikeout rate in 25 games.