Jordan is in the midst of a nine-game hitting streak for Single-A Salem during which he's hitting .382/.436/.588, including smashing his second homer of the season Wednesday.

That homer was Jordan's first since the team's season opener April 8, but it's part of what's been an impressive turnaround for the 20-year-old third baseman. After going 0-for-4 with four strikeouts April 29, Jordan saw his season numbers shrivel to .162/.230/.250 with a 5.4 percent walk rate and 24.3 percent strikeout rate. During this streak, though, he's put up a 10.3 percent walk rate and 12.8 percent strikeout rate -- and even better, he's smashed four doubles and the aforementioned homer in the last three games. Jordan rocked the ball across a 19-game stint in rookie ball last year, and it may just be that he needed an adjustment period at the higher level. He's still hitting a fairly meager .235/.301/.363, but with these recent signs of hope, he's still worth watching in dynasty circles.