Dalbec went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Rangers.

Dalbec's homer, a 427-foot blast of Jon Gray in the second inning, was his first with the Red Sox in nearly a full calendar year. The 28-year-old Dalbec has been swinging the bat well since he was recalled from Triple-A on Saturday, going 6-for-14 with three extra-base hits in four games. He should continue to see regular time at first base down the stretch, with Triston Casas (shoulder) likely out for the year.