Dalbec entered Sunday's game after Christian Arroyo was removed due to a hamstring injury. He went 0-for-3 in a 9-1 loss to the Yankees.

Boston manager Alex Cora indicated prior to the game that Dalbec would serve in a platoon at first base with Arroyo -- Dalbec against lefties; Arroyo against righties -- but that will change following the injury, which is expected to land Arroyo on the injured list. Danny Santana (quadriceps) is expected to return Monday, so there could still be a platoon situation, but he's worse against right-handers (34 wRC+ in 2021) than Dalbec (55 wRC+).