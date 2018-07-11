Dalbec went 4-for-4 with a pair of home runs and five RBI for High-A Salem in its 8-4 win over Winston-Salem on Tuesday.

Dalbec has exploded for six home runs over his last eight games, giving him a Carolina League-high 21 long balls for the campaign. The 23-year-old has proven himself as a premium power source in each of his four stops in the minors, but his swing-and-miss tendencies cast doubt on his ability to find consistent success against higher-caliber pitching. He has struck out in 30.2 percent of his plate appearances this season, which actually represents a seven-point improvement from his strikeout rate at Low-A Greenville last season.