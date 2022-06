Dalbec went 2-for-4 with an RBI and stole his second base of the season in Monday's 7-2 loss to Toronto.

Dalbec got the start at first base against right-hander Kevin Gausman, which is usually Franchy Cordero's role. The decision to use Dalbec may signal a change in the platoon at first base. He has a .273 average and .805 OPS since May 26; over that same stretch, Cordero is batting .221 with a .687 OPS.