site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: red-soxs-bobby-dalbec-launches-two-more | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Launches two more
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Dalbec went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI in Wednesday's spring game against the Twins.
Dalbec's power potential has been on display early in camp. The 25-year-old slugger has three homers in six at-bats over four games. Dalbec will be Boston's primary starter at first base in 2021.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Scott White
• 13 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 1 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read