Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Friday that Dalbec does not have an obvious path to regular at-bats in Boston, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports. "Obviously where we're at roster-wise, he needs to be patient," Cora said.

Dalbec was called up from Triple-A Worcester on Friday after the team placed Pablo Reyes (abdomen) on the injured list. The Red Sox plan to use him mainly at corner infield, but first and third base are manned by Triston Casas and Rafael Devers, respectively. Dalbec has played some shortstop -- the most obvious path to at-bats given the team's current roster -- but the Red Sox will try to stay away from him there.