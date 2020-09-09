Dalbec homered in both ends of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Phillies, going a combined 3-for-6 with a walk and four RBI.

The rookie feasted on the Phillies' setup crew, taking Tommy Hunter deep for a solo shot in the sixth inning of the matinee before launching a two-run shot off David Phelps in the same frame during the nightcap. The latter blast proved to be the game-winner, giving the Red Sox a split in the twin bill. Dalbec has now gone yard in four straight games, the longest homer streak by a rookie in franchise history, and he has five blasts in his first nine MLB games.