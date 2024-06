The Red Sox optioned Dalbec to Triple-A Worcester on Saturday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.

The move corresponds with Wilyer Abreu (ankle) being reinstated from the injured list. Dalbec has struggled from the plate since being recalled by the Red Sox on June 2, going 4-for-30 with four RBI and a 44.1 percent strikeout rate. He'll look to get his swing right in Triple-A, where he is slashing .245/.330/.529 with eight home runs and 21 RBI over 115 plate appearances.