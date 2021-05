Dalbec is not in Friday's lineup against the Phillies, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Danny Santana, who was promoted from Triple-A earlier in the day, is starting at first base and leading off against righty Aaron Nola, so perhaps Dalbec's playing time is about to see a downturn. He is hitting .222 with four home runs, a 33.3 percent strikeout rate and a 5.3 percent walk rate in 54 at-bats this month.