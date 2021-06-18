site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Out of Friday's lineup
Dalbec is not in the lineup Friday against the Royals, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Dalbec has a .974 OPS with 10 strikeouts over his past seven games and will be on the bench for the series opener at Kansas City. Marwin Gonzalez will start at first base and bat eighth Friday.
