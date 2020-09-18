site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Out of Friday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Dalbec is not in the lineup Friday against the Yankees, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Dalbec started the past four games and will receive a day off after going 2-for-15 with 10 strikeouts. Michael Chavis receives the start at first base while J.D. Martinez takes over in left field.
