Dalbec will join the Red Sox ahead of their upcoming series in Tampa Bay that begins Monday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

After missing out a spot on Boston's Opening Day roster, Dalbec should be activated Monday, but an official move won't be made Sunday. However, the 27-year-old has defensive versatility and would provide depth if Adam Duvall (wrist) requires a trip to the injured list. Dalbec slashed .215/.283/.369 with 12 homers, 40 runs, 39 RBI and three steals over 117 games with the big-league club last year, and the right-handed hitter should have a chance to earn playing time in Tampa Bay since the Rays are slated to start three southpaws during the four-game series.