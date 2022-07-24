Dalbec went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss against the Blue Jays.
Dalbec was responsible for all of Boston's offense Saturday, launching a second inning solo shot off Alek Manoah. It was his eighth home run of the season and his third in July. The first baseman picked up two hits in the contest after going hitless in his last three appearances. He has struggled throughout the season, but July has been especially rough for Dalbec, who has 22 strikeouts and 10 hits. He is carrying a .210 batting average after Saturday's contest. In addition to his work at first base, Dalbec may get starts at third base while Rafael Devers (hamstring) is on the 10-day injured list.