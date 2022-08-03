With Red Sox manager Alex Cora telling Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com that Eric Hosmer (neck) will "play a lot," Dalbec's plate appearances should be reduced considerably.

Dalbec started Tuesday and and went 1-for-2 with walk in a win over the Astros. However, once Hosmer is ready to join the active roster, expect to see less of Dalbec.

