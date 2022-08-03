site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Bobby Dalbec: Starter days numbered
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
With Red Sox manager Alex Cora telling Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com that Eric Hosmer (neck) will "play a lot," Dalbec's plate appearances should be reduced considerably.
Dalbec started Tuesday and and went 1-for-2 with walk in a win over the Astros. However, once Hosmer is ready to join the active roster, expect to see less of Dalbec.
