Dalbec went 0-for-2 with two walks and a run scored in Friday's 7-2 win over the Athletics.

Dalbec, who normally sits against right-handers, was in the starting lineup against Oakland righty James Kaprielian, while Franchy Cordero covered right field for Jackie Bradley who was placed on the paternity list Friday. The Red Sox recalled outfielder Jarren Duran for the series, but he didn't arrive to the ballpark until close to opening pitch. With Oakland scheduled to throw righties Saturday and Sunday, manager Alex Cora told Sonja Chen of MLB.com that Duran would likely play in both games this weekend. That suggests Cordero would move back to first base and Dalbec would sit.