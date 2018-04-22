Red Sox's Bobby Poyner: Activated, sent to Triple-A
The Red Sox activated Poyner (hamstring) from the 10-day disabled list Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Pawtucket.
Rather than reporting to the Red Sox, Poyner, who had been rehabbing with Pawtucket, will stick around with the Triple-A club with no room available in the big-league bullpen. Prior to hitting the DL, Poyner had made a good impression with the Red Sox while producing a 2.57 ERA and 1.29 WHIP over seven innings. He should be the first in line for a promotion when Boston requires another lefty reliever.
