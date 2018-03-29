The Red Sox selected Poyner's contract from Double-A Portland on Thursday, MLB.com reports.

Poyner posted a 0.94 ERA and 0.79 WHIP and striking out 52 batters in 38.1 innings with Portland a season ago and will bypass Triple-A Pawtucket entirely after proving to the Red Sox in spring training that he was ready for a taste of the big leagues. Some combination of Joe Kelly, Carson Smith and Matt Barnes will likely form the top setup options ahead of Craig Kimbrel to begin the season, but Poyner could gain traction in the bridge to the ninth inning if he continues to rack up the strikeouts in lower-leverage scenarios.