Red Sox's Bobby Poyner: Added to 40-man roster
The Red Sox selected Poyner's contract from Double-A Portland on Thursday, MLB.com reports.
Poyner posted a 0.94 ERA and 0.79 WHIP and striking out 52 batters in 38.1 innings with Portland a season ago and will bypass Triple-A Pawtucket entirely after proving to the Red Sox in spring training that he was ready for a taste of the big leagues. Some combination of Joe Kelly, Carson Smith and Matt Barnes will likely form the top setup options ahead of Craig Kimbrel to begin the season, but Poyner could gain traction in the bridge to the ninth inning if he continues to rack up the strikeouts in lower-leverage scenarios.
More News
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...
-
Perez replacement options
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...