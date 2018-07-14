Poyner was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday, Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

He swapped places with Robby Scott and will provide a fresh arm out of the bullpen over the final two days of the first half. Poyner has made 10 appearances with the major-league team so far this season, allowing two runs on 12 hits and one walk while striking out 10 in 10.2 innings.

