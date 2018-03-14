Poyner has emerged as a candidate for the Opening Day roster, Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald reports.

The Red Sox are still fleshing out the back end of the pen, and it's not a given that manager Alex Cora will carry a left-hander, but the unheralded Poyner has caught his attention. He was dominant at Double-A Portland last year, posting a 0.94 ERA while surrendering just 19 hits and fanning 52 over 38.1 innings. "You see his numbers in the minor leagues and the way he throws the ball, it's not a coincidence. He's caught my eye, yeah," said Cora. The 25-year-old has picked up this spring where he left off last fall, having allowed just one hit over six spring innings.