Play

Poyner has emerged as a candidate for the Opening Day roster, Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald reports.

The Red Sox are still fleshing out the back end of the pen, and it's not a given that manager Alex Cora will carry a left-hander, but the unheralded Poyner has caught his attention. He was dominant at Double-A Portland last year, posting a 0.94 ERA while surrendering just 19 hits and fanning 52 over 38.1 innings. "You see his numbers in the minor leagues and the way he throws the ball, it's not a coincidence. He's caught my eye, yeah," said Cora. The 25-year-old has picked up this spring where he left off last fall, having allowed just one hit over six spring innings.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories