Poyner appeared to suffer a hamstring injury during Wednesday's outing against the Yankees and may wind up being placed on the disabled list, The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reports.

Poyner seemingly sustained the injury before his second inning of relief Wednesday, as the left-hander was visited by a trainer for what looked to be a leg issue. It looks likely that Poyner will miss an extended period of time since Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reported that the club recalled fellow reliever Marcus Walden from Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday. Expect news regarding Poyner's status to be announced in the coming hours.