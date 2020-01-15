Play

Poyner was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Wednesday.

Poyner appeared in the majors for the second consecutive season in 2019 but sputtered to a 6.94 ERA over 11.2 innings. The southpaw was more effective at the Triple-A level, where he recorded a 3.77 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP over 57.1 innings. Poyner will likely require more development in the minors prior to securing a permanent role in the majors. Left-hander Jeffrey Springs was acquired from the Rangers in a corresponding move.

