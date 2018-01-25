Red Sox's Bobby Poyner: Invited to major-league camp

Poyner is a non-roster invitee to major-league camp, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Poyner, who was selected in the 14th round out of the University of Florida in 2015, will compete for a secondary left-handed reliever role despite not being on the 40-man roster. He climbed the ranks last season when he posted a combined 1.49 ERA while limiting opponents to a .177 batting average at High-A Salem and Double-A Portland. The recently turned 25-year-old credits an adjustment to his changeup, which made his fastball a better pitch and led to a career-high 12.5 K/9. That fastball deception, along with control (2.5 BB/9), are the keys to Poyner's chances of breaking camp with the Red Sox.