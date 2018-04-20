Red Sox's Bobby Poyner: Kicks of rehab assignment
Poyner (hamstring) threw a scoreless inning, allowing one hit and striking out one, for Double-A Portland on Thursday.
Thursday's outing was the first of Poyner's rehabilitation assignment. He'll likely pitch again Saturday or Sunday before returning to Boston, per Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald.
