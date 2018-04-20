Red Sox's Bobby Poyner: Kicks off rehab assignment
Poyner (hamstring) threw a scoreless inning Thursday for Double-A Portland, allowing one hit and striking out one.
The outing was the first of Poyner's rehabilitation assignment. He'll likely pitch again Saturday or Sunday before returning to Boston, per Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald.
