Poyner was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a left hamstring strain prior to Thursday's game, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Poyner suffered the injury during Wednesday's outing against the Yankees, which marked his sixth appearance out of the bullpen this season. The 25-year-old will be eligible to return against Oakland on April 22. In a corresponding move, the Red Sox recalled Marcus Walden from Triple-A Pawtucket.