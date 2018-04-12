Red Sox's Bobby Poyner: Lands on DL
Poyner was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a left hamstring strain prior to Thursday's game, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Poyner suffered the injury during Wednesday's outing against the Yankees, which marked his sixth appearance out of the bullpen this season. The 25-year-old will be eligible to return against Oakland on April 22. In a corresponding move, the Red Sox recalled Marcus Walden from Triple-A Pawtucket.
More News
-
Red Sox's Bobby Poyner: Dealing with hamstring issue•
-
Red Sox's Bobby Poyner: Picks up win in extra innings•
-
Red Sox's Bobby Poyner: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Red Sox's Bobby Poyner: Likely secures bullpen job•
-
Red Sox's Bobby Poyner: Catches manager's eye•
-
Red Sox's Bobby Poyner: Invited to major-league camp•
-
Waivers: Middleton the guy in LA?
Whether you need a closer or a starter, there are plenty to choose from these days. Chris Towers...
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...